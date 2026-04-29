Rwanga installs solar-powered water recycling system at Erbil mosque

Shafaq News- Erbil

A mosque in Erbil is now recycling thousands of liters of ablution and rainwater daily through a solar-powered purification system —one of the first installations of its kind in a religious facility in the Kurdistan Region.

The Rwanga Foundation inaugurated the Greywater Recycling and Rainwater Harvesting System at Haji Jabbar Braghi Mosque on Wednesday, that processes used ablution water and harvested rainwater through an eight-stage purification cycle, producing water that, according to Rwanga, meets international standards for irrigation and sanitation. It recycles 3,000 liters daily under normal conditions, scaling to 10,400 liters on Fridays to handle peak usage, saving a combined 28,400 liters per week. Eighteen solar panels power the entire operation, making the facility carbon-neutral.

About Rwanga

Rwanga, meaning "vision", is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, it has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community-development programs. Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga operates across Iraq through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.