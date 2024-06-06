Rwanga foundation leads cleanup campaign in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation kicked off on Thursday a new environmental campaign to clean up the streets of Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The initiative, titled "Garbage is not mine. The homeland is mine," began with a cleanup effort at Sami Abdulrahman Park, mobilizing volunteers to remove waste and promote public awareness.

"We firmly believe that environmental improvements are crucial for enhancing the quality of life for our citizens," said Kofar Kamil, Director of Media and Public Relations at the Rwanga Foundation. "By providing necessary supplies to volunteers today, we're taking a vital first step towards a cleaner Erbil."

The campaign coincides with World Environment Day; the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment.