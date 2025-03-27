Kurdistan’s forests under threat: War, climate, and efforts to rebuild

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region (KRI), renowned for its mountains and breathtaking natural landscapes, has lost about 50% of its vegetation cover over the past five decades. Hosting more than 90% of Iraq's forests, experts view this loss as a significant tragedy.

Iraq's total forested area is approximately 825,000 hectares, covering about 1.9% of the country's land, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The Kurdistan Region accounts for 97% of Iraq’s natural forests, making any environmental degradation in the area a nationwide concern. Over the past five decades, the Region has lost around 50% of its artificial forests and 30% of its natural forests.

KRI Environmental Damage: The Why and How

The KRI has faced severe environmental losses in recent years, with fires threatening its unique biodiversity and devastating large forested areas. A 2024 report by the Dutch peace organization PAX highlighted these damages, focusing on the Region's forests and farmlands. The losses stem from climate change, rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and military activities, particularly the ongoing conflict between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Since 2020, Turkiye has expanded its presence in Iraqi Kurdistan, establishing over 40 military outposts and bases. To secure these positions, forests have been cleared, and roads have been constructed through once-pristine green areas. In 2024 alone, Turkish airstrikes reportedly hit 381 locations across Al-Amadiya, Mount Qandil, Duhok, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Sinjar, with fires linked to military activity scorching more than 120,000 hectares of land. Since 2010, nearly 290,000 hectares of forest have been lost to fires, with 20% of Kurdistan’s forests destroyed between 2000 and 2016.

Climate change has intensified the crisis, as rising temperatures, declining rainfall, and worsening water scarcity leave forests increasingly vulnerable to droughts and wildfires. The combination of human activity and environmental stress has placed Kurdistan’s forests under immense strain, making conservation efforts more urgent than ever.

Vegetation loss is also attributed to illegal logging, which saw more than 63,000 trees felled unlawfully in the past year alone, severely impacting biodiversity and disrupting the ecological balance.

Efforts to Combat Deforestation

The rapid loss of Kurdistan’s forests has prompted Regional authorities to implement reforestation initiatives. Various tree species, including pine, eucalyptus, olive, and pomegranate, are being cultivated in nurseries protected from the harsh sun. The Sarchanar Tree Nursery, the oldest in Iraq, has developed around 40 types of saplings, including pine, cypress, and oak—trees that symbolize the Region’s forests. Additionally, the nursery grows olive, eucalyptus, juniper, fig, and apricot trees, which are either replanted in forests or sold to farmers.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has taken several measures to reverse deforestation, launching afforestation projects and enforcing stricter regulations against illegal logging. A key initiative includes the Green Kurdistan campaign, aiming to plant 10 million trees by 2030. Moreover, KRG has partnered with international environmental organizations to develop sustainable forestry programs, focusing on wildfire prevention, afforestation, and conservation.

With support from the World Food Programme (WFP), new measures have been introduced to enhance tree growth. Mesh canopies now shield saplings from excessive heat, reducing evaporation and promoting faster development. Agricultural houses have been equipped with hanging sprinkler systems for efficient irrigation, while a solar-powered well provides a sustainable water source. These advancements have significantly increased production, with the nursery’s annual output in 2024 rising from 250,000 trees to 1.5 million. Over the next five years, the WFP plans to support local authorities and stakeholders in planting 38 million trees across more than 61,000 hectares in the Region, while also working to protect an additional 65,000 hectares of existing forest.

The KRG has also introduced strict laws against illegal logging and imposed penalties for those responsible for deforestation. Community-based reforestation efforts have been encouraged, with local farmers and landowners given incentives to cultivate trees on their lands. Additionally, efforts to rehabilitate burned or damaged forests include reintroducing native tree species to maintain biodiversity.

In a bold move to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability, the renowned Rwanga Organization, in collaboration with the Iraqi and Kurdish Ministries of Agriculture, has launched an ambitious afforestation project. Led by Rwanga Chairman Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the initiative focuses on planting 20,000 olive trees in the arid Kasnazane region, southwest of Erbil. This project is part of a broader effort to combat desertification and restore Kurdistan’s once-thriving green landscape.

While these efforts have made a noticeable impact, challenges remain. Despite afforestation initiatives, the rate of deforestation still exceeds the pace of reforestation. Experts emphasize the need for long-term policies that integrate sustainable land management, water conservation, and community participation to ensure Kurdistan’s forests are not only restored but preserved for future generations.