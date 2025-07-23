Wildfires burn 110 hectares in Feyli Ilam as drought

Shafaq News – Ilam

Since the start of the Iranian calendar year in March, thirteen wildfires have scorched over 110 hectares of forest in Ilam province, turning large swaths of woodland into ashes.

Ali Reza Mohammadi, head of Ilam’s Department of Environment, attributed the fires to severe drought and low rainfall during the summer season, adding that human negligence has also severely damaged the region’s forests and ecosystems.

He also praised local citizens, environmental groups, and the provincial crisis committee for helping extinguish the fires, stressing that media outlets play a vital role in raising awareness by producing and sharing educational content on environmental protection.

Mohammadi told Shafaq News that the department is deploying modern protective systems, including drones, to monitor and respond to fire outbreaks, highlighting a new contract signed with Shahrekord University, Iran, to assess ecosystem services in protected areas.