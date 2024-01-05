Geographical Indication awarded to 'Boghdah' knife craftsmanship in Ilam, Iran

Shafaq News / The Director-General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Ilam Province, Iran, Farzad Sharif, announced on Friday the awarding of the geographical indication for the "Boghdah" knife craft under the name of the city of Malakshahi.

According to the report by the Mehr News Agency, Sharif stated that the art of knife making in the city of Malakshahi has gained geographical indication in the "Boghdah" knife industry as one of the main products of this city.

He added that knife making is one of the authentic and ancient arts of Malakshahi city in Ilam province with a long history. Initially established as a distinctive white weapon-making craft different from sword-making and other types of white arms in the city, this art later evolved into a craft mastered by the inhabitants of Malakshahi.

Sharif clarified that the history of this craft in Malakshahi dates back to times when owning a white weapon was considered a necessity in everyone's life. However, with the emergence of firearms, the carrying and use of white weapons (knives) gradually diminished over time.

Moreover, he emphasized that the "Boghdah" knife craft in Ilam is renowned for its quality and high durability. This type of knife holds uniqueness and distinctiveness within the region. Sharif pointed out that all stages of its production are carried out manually and traditionally without the use of industrial tools.