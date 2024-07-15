Maysan Governor announces talks to reopen Jalilat border with Iran

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Maysan Governor Habib Zahir Al-Fartousi revealed that consultations are underway with the federal government in Baghdad to reopen the Jalilat border crossing with Iran.

Iran's Mehr News Agency quoted Al-Fartousi inviting Iranian investors and businessmen to visit Maysan and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two Governorates during a meeting with the governor of Ilam, an Iranian Kurdish Governorate.

According to the Iranian agency, Al-Fartousi emphasized the activation of the Jalilat market between Ilam and Maysan Governorates, adding that efforts to obtain approval from the Iraqi federal government to reopen the Jalilat border are ongoing. He clarified that Maysan would prepare and present a detailed plan for the Jalilat border market to persuade the federal government.

Al-Fartousi also insisted on maintaining continuous communication with Ilam, stating that it would undoubtedly lead to economic development in both provinces.

In addition to the activation of the Jalilat market, which is a primary focus and on the agenda, Al-Fartousi also called for "the signing of scientific and research agreements, the establishment of an exhibition in Maysan, and cooperation between the two Governorates in various fields."