80+ schools in Iraq's Wasit face imminent danger

Numerous schools in Iraq’s Wasit province are at risk of collapse, a senior official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Habib Al-Badri, member of the Education Committee in Wasit provincial council, explained that around 85 schools are structurally unsafe, noting that a recent meeting with provincial education officials decided to involve the Civil Defense Directorate as a third party to re-inspect the buildings, confirm the findings, and recommend next steps.

He added that many schools previously labeled unsafe have been demolished, but no replacements have been built, pushing more students into triple-shift classrooms in Kut city and nearby areas.

“This system, where a single school hosts morning, afternoon, and evening shifts, has created overcrowded classrooms,” Al-Badri remarked, urging provincial authorities to address the problem comprehensively.

A 2024 report from the Ministry of Education shows that Iraq’s education system serves millions nationwide, with over 17,000 schools providing primary and secondary education. More than six million children are enrolled in schools, while universities and higher education institutions educate around half a million students.

