Iraq mobilizes UNESCO to condemn attacks on schools and cultural sites

Shafaq News- Paris

Iraq “succeeded in rallying international support” within UNESCO to condemn attacks on educational and cultural institutions and civilians, an Iraqi official said on Wednesday.

Iraq’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Asaad Turki Sawari, noted that Iraq’s cultural and education sectors presented the initiative during the 224th session of UNESCO’s Executive Board, held in Paris on Monday, April 13, 2026, with the participation of member states and senior diplomatic delegations.

The proposal received broad support from participating countries, which observed the moment of silence and expressed condemnation of the human and cultural losses.

Military operations during the war between the US, Israel, and Iran have caused extensive damage to Iran’s cultural and education sectors, with authorities reporting around 140 historical sites affected and losses estimated at $110 million. Airstrikes have also resulted in significant civilian casualties, including 230 students and teachers killed and 177 wounded, while 500 to 600 educational and cultural institutions have been damaged or destroyed across more than 12 provinces.