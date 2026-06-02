US chargé d'affaires presses Iraq on regional threats

Shafaq News- Washington

US Chargé d'Affaires to Iraq Joshua Harris said Tuesday that ending threats emanating from Iraqi territory is essential to regional peace, following a meeting with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi.

In a post on X, Harris also valued a productive discussion with Amedi “on shared priorities for a strong and mutually beneficial U.S.-Iraq partnership.”

#CDA Harris valued a productive discussion with President Amidi on shared priorities for a strong and mutually beneficial U.S.-Iraq partnership. They discussed the imperative of decisive Iraqi action to safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty, build trust, and end the threat to regional… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) June 2, 2026

Earlier Tuesday, Harris met with National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, where he praised the Coordination Framework's stated support for consolidating the weapons of Iraqi factions under state authority and severing any operational ties between the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)— an umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions operating under nominal Iraqi state authority— and structures outside Iraq's official defense establishment.