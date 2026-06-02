US chargé d'affaires presses Iraq on regional threats

US chargé d'affaires presses Iraq on regional threats
2026-06-02T17:01:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Chargé d'Affaires to Iraq Joshua Harris said Tuesday that ending threats emanating from Iraqi territory is essential to regional peace, following a meeting with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi.

In a post on X, Harris also valued a productive discussion with Amedi “on shared priorities for a strong and mutually beneficial U.S.-Iraq partnership.”

Earlier Tuesday, Harris met with National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, where he praised the Coordination Framework's stated support for consolidating the weapons of Iraqi factions under state authority and severing any operational ties between the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)— an umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions operating under nominal Iraqi state authority— and structures outside Iraq's official defense establishment.

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