Iran prepares for Ali Khamenei's funeral in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad

Shafaq News- Tehran

The funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be held in three Iranian cities before his burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, an Iranian official revealed on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor for Social and Cultural Affairs Amin Tavakolizadeh told local media that funeral ceremonies will take place in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad, adding that authorities are preparing to receive between 15 and 20 million mourners in the capital.

Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, in a joint US-Israeli air operation that targeted his presidential compound in Tehran. Preparations for large-scale mourning and funeral ceremonies for Khamenei and members of his family killed in the attack were delayed for months due to security concerns and ongoing military hostilities, according to Iranian media.