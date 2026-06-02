Iraq tracks Euphrates flows after Syria flooding

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Governor of Al-Anbar, western Iraq, reviewed water discharge levels and flows arriving from Syria through the Euphrates River on Tuesday following flooding in neighboring Deir Ez-Zor province.

Omar Mishaan Al-Dabbous received briefings from technical teams on river conditions, flow rates, and measures being taken to monitor changes in water levels. He also noted that the local government “is closely following the water file in coordination with relevant agencies to protect residents, agricultural land, and infrastructure across western Al-Anbar.”

Earlier this week, service and security agencies in Al-Qaim district declared a state of full alert after reports that large quantities of water had been released from Syria's Al-Tabqa Dam, causing water levels in the Euphrates to rise.

Rising flows on the Euphrates have triggered evacuations and disrupted essential services across eastern Syria. Syrian officials told Shafaq News on Friday that flooding affected parts of Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces, putting dozens of water stations out of service and prompting emergency measures.