Al-Anbar Security Committee: Syria clashes pose no threat to Iraq

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

The ongoing clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army are an internal Syrian matter and do not pose a threat to Iraq’s security situation, the head of Al-Anbar’s security committee within the Provincial Council said on Wednesday.

Saad Ghazi Al-Mohammadi, the committee’s chairman, told Shafaq News that Iraq’s borders are “fully secured and closed, with movement limited to official crossings only.”

He explained that Iraqi Border Guard forces are holding the first line of defense along the frontier, while the Al-Anbar Operations Command of the Iraqi army forms the second line, as part of an integrated security plan.

“The current military reinforcements include various units and have been in place for some time, not introduced in response to recent developments,” he added, stressing that the provincial council and the governor plan to conduct field visits in the coming days to assess the security situation firsthand.

According to Al-Mohammadi, Al-Anbar’s districts and sub-districts are under the control of the provincial police command, with the internal security situation described as stable across urban areas, desert zones, and border regions.

Al-Anbar, which shares about 50 percent of Iraq’s borders with Syria (about 328 kilometers), has been treated recently as the country’s first line of defense along its western flank, particularly following the restoration of the Iraqi Army's full control over the Ain al-Asad airbase, and the possibility of ISIS's return due to Al-Hol Camp’s security situation.

