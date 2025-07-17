Al-Anbar: Heightened security as tensions escalate in Syria

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar provincial government is closely monitoring security developments in neighboring Syria and has raised its alert level in preparation for any potential emergency, Adnan al-Kubaisi, a member of al-Anbar Provincial Council, told Shafaq News on Thursday.

He warned that a new war in Syria could have consequences across the region, including Iraq, and emphasized that Anbar authorities are following the situation closely. “The security readiness along the border with Syria has been raised to its highest level as a precaution,” al-Kubaisi added.

While trade remains unaffected, he noted that any escalation in Syria could negatively impact cross-border trade, especially through the western al-Anbar crossings, but stressed that “so far, there has been no direct impact from recent events within borders.”

Civil society activist Mohammed al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News that “public anxiety” in al-Anbar’s border towns like al-Qaim and Rutba stems not only from developments inside Syria but from fears of repeating past scenarios, including armed infiltrations and mass displacements that destabilized the province’s security and economy.

Al-Dulaimi called on the federal government and the Joint Operations Command to intensify intelligence efforts, strengthen surveillance posts along the frontier, and develop a proactive response plan for any possible incidents.

He also emphasized the importance of coordinating with tribal groups in the border areas, “as they are the first line of defense and must be part of the security effort to prevent any breach that could once again threaten al-Anbar’s stability.”