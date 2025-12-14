Hamas: Israel “failed” to meet war objectives in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas stated on Sunday that Israel did not achieve its declared military objectives in Gaza, despite what it described as “the use of extensive military power and US support.”

In a statement, the movement noted that it fully complied with the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, accusing Israel of breaching its terms and failing to meet its obligations.

The group also urged mediators, the US administration, and Arab and Islamic actors to pressure Israel to uphold the ceasefire, halt military operations, reopen border crossings—particularly Rafah—and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Palestinians have the right to decide their political future,” the statement added, stressing that the Israeli actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem are “systematic crimes that would not lapse with time.”

The statements come amid ongoing international discussions over postwar arrangements in Gaza, including proposals for a phased ceasefire and changes to governance. Israeli officials have backed plans that include the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of a multinational stabilization force, the establishment of a temporary administrative authority, reconstruction efforts, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal.

Hamas, however, has rejected any discussion of disarmament while Israeli forces remain in Gaza, saying any truce must serve Palestinian national interests.

Earlier, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported Israel committed 738 ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect, resulting in 386 deaths, 980 injuries, and 43 arrests.

The Gaza Health Ministry also reported that since the ceasefire began on October 11, 2025, the toll has reached 383 deaths and 1,002 injuries, while the overall number of fatalities since October 7, 2023 has risen to 70,373, with 171,079 wounded.

