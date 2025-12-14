USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates fell against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday in Baghdad and Erbil, coinciding with the closure of local currency exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchange registered a rate of 143,350 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 143,500 dinars recorded earlier in the day.

In exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stood at 143,750 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 142,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price was 141,950 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price was 141,675 dinars.