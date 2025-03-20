First since ceasefire collapsed: Hamas fires rockets at Israel

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, launched a rocket barrage at the heart of Tel Aviv, central Israel, using M90 rockets in retaliation for "Zionist massacres” against civilians.

Israeli police confirmed they are conducting searches in Tel Aviv and the central region following the sounding of air raid sirens to locate areas where rocket remnants may have fallen.

Israeli media reported that the Iron Dome intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza towards Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that it had initiated a ground operation in northern Gaza, while continuing airstrikes on southern Gaza. It launched a ground operation on the coastal axis in the Beit Lahia area of northern Gaza, reportedly targeting Hamas infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch sites in the region, in coordination with the Shin Bet.

In the midst of the ongoing violence, reports indicated that 95 people have been killed due to the continuous Israeli bombardment of Gaza since the early hours of Thursday. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has now reached 504 since the start of the Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday.