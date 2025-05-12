Israel rules out ceasefire as Hamas prepares to release US-Israeli hostage

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Monday that Israel has not agreed to any ceasefire with Hamas, even as the militant group prepares to release Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) noted that Tel Aviv has made no further commitments on a ceasefire or the release of Palestinian security prisoners, but pledged to ensure a safe corridor for the return of the hostage from Gaza.

“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander without getting anything in return will be possible thanks to the determined policy we led, with the backing of [US] President [Donald] Trump, and thanks to IDF troops’ military pressure in the Gaza Strip,” the PMO confirmed.

Reports from Israeli media said the Israeli army received instructions to briefly suspend fire around noon to allow Alexander’s transfer. However, Netanyahu denied any formal truce had been agreed upon.

The release preparations reportedly include readying a facility at the Israeli forces’ Re’im base, where Alexander will first be received. The base has previously served as a private space where freed hostages were examined and, in some cases, reunited with their families before being transferred to an Israeli hospital.

Netanyahu's position came as the Israeli military continues its hostilities across Gaza, killing at least 15 people in a school sheltering displaced families in the morning.