66 killed in Gaza strikes hours after Trump ceasefire call

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes across Gaza overnight, killing at least 66 Palestinians within 24 hours, local media reported on Saturday.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, described the night as “extremely violent,” noting that dozens of strikes hit Gaza City and other parts of the enclave despite President Trump’s call to halt the bombardment.

He added that more than 20 homes and buildings were destroyed during the attacks, leaving at least 18 civilians dead.

Medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis also confirmed receiving the bodies of two children and several wounded individuals after a drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced families in the city’s Al-Mawasi area.

The Gaza Health Ministry further reported seven additional deaths since dawn in various parts of the city, raising the overall toll since October 2023 to 67,074 deaths and 169,460 injuries.

The escalation came despite Hamas's confirmation it had submitted its formal response to mediators, agreeing to release all captives — both living and deceased — as part of a proposed exchange deal and to transfer Gaza’s administration to an independent governing body. The group, however, emphasized that further discussions are needed regarding the enclave’s long-term governance.

Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric announced that the United Nations is ready to deliver 170,000 metric tons of aid to Gaza under the US-backed initiative, but underscored that open crossings and secure access are essential for delivery.

He noted that humanitarian workers remain among the casualties, with 562 killed since October 2023, including 376 UN staff members, adding that hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped in northern Gaza, with many displaced families sheltering around Al-Shifa Hospital under dire conditions.