Israel halts Gaza offensive; embraces Trump peace plan

Shafaq News – Middle East / Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday instructed the army to halt its military operations in Gaza, following a call from US President Donald Trump for an immediate ceasefire aimed at paving the way for a new peace initiative.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel is preparing for the “immediate implementation” of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes the release of all hostages, adding that coordination with Washington is ongoing to end the conflict “in line with Israel’s principles and the US president’s vision.”

In a post on X, Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported that the political leadership directed the military to scale back offensive operations in Gaza and adopt a defensive posture, noting that Israel would suspend its operation to occupy the city.

#عاجل 🔴 أجرى رئيس الأركان خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية تقييمًا خاصًا للوضع في ضوء التطورات وذلك بمشاركة نائب رئيس الأركان ورئيس هيئة العمليات ورئيس هيئة الاستخبارات ورئيس هيئة التخطيط وقائد مقر المختطفين ومنسق أعمال الحكومة في المناطق وقائد القيادة الجنوبية وقائد سلاح الجو.… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 4, 2025

On Friday, Trump urged an immediate halt to Israeli strikes after Hamas announced it had agreed to release all captives held in Gaza under his proposed framework to end the war. The US president thanked Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan for their roles in shaping the plan, describing the development as “a special and unprecedented moment.”

Posting on Truth Social, he wrote that Hamas’s position reflected readiness for lasting peace — remarks the group characterized as “encouraging,” expressing willingness to begin immediate negotiations to end the conflict.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed it had delivered its formal response to mediators, agreeing to release all captives — living and deceased — as part of the proposed exchange, and to transfer Gaza’s administration to a body of independent figures. The group underlined, however, that further discussions are required on issues linked to the enclave’s long-term governance.