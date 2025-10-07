Netanyahu vows “crushing blows,” claims Iranian axis has been broken

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to deliver “unprecedented crushing blows” to anyone who threatens Israel, declaring that the Iranian axis has been “broken” and that the face of the Middle East has changed.

Marking the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack, Netanyahu asserted that “whoever raises a hand against us will suffer unprecedented crushing blows,” and described the current days as decisive, vowing to “continue operations to achieve all the war’s objectives.”

He added that Israel will “continue efforts to return all hostages, eliminate Hamas’s regime, and ensure Gaza never again threatens Israel,” characterizing the campaign as a decisive war on seven fronts “for our existence and future.”

His statement coincided with the start of indirect talks between Hamas and Israel in Egypt on Monday, reportedly based on a plan attributed to US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza war.

Earlier, Trump expressed optimism on Monday about the progress of the Gaza ceasefire plan, stating that negotiations are “going very well.”