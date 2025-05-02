Gaza: Israel set to expand military operations

Shafaq News/ Israel is preparing to expand its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, citing stalled negotiations with Hamas, according to state-owned broadcaster KAN.

The Israeli military is reportedly planning to mobilize additional reserve forces, despite concerns over troop fatigue. Preparations for intensified operations are underway, following calls from several ministers within the Security Cabinet.

KAN also reported that the military has started setting up a new “humanitarian zone” in southern Gaza, situated between the Morag Corridor and Rafah. This area is intended to relocate Palestinian civilians after security inspections. Aid distribution in the zone will be handled by American civilian firms, operating under the supervision and protection of the Israeli military.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved the expanded operational plans last Friday, KAN added.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing families of Israeli captives, condemned the renewed military escalation. In a post on X, the group questioned the rationale behind intensifying the military effort, suggesting that alternative strategies to secure the hostages’ release were still possible.

The forum’s post questioned, "Why are we repeating the same actions and expecting a different result? Why are we sinking deeper into the Gaza quagmire?" It called on the government to prioritize a deal for the return of all captives, arguing that such a move would prevent further soldier casualties and ease the strain on reservists.

Israeli officials estimate that 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 confirmed alive. In comparison, more than 9,900 Palestinians are detained in Israeli facilities, where human rights organizations have reported cases of torture, malnutrition, and inadequate medical care, with several deaths attributed to these conditions.

Israeli military operations resumed on March 18, ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that had been in effect since January 19.

Since October 2023, more than 52,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air and ground assaults, with the majority of casualties reported to be women and children, according to Gaza health authorities.