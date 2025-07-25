Obstacle to solution: US, Israel accuse Hamas

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Friday, US President Donald Trump accused Hamas of “deliberately obstructing” efforts to secure a ceasefire and release hostages in the Gaza Strip, claiming the group has “no real intention of reaching an agreement.”

“Hamas didn’t want to make a deal. I think they want to die,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’re now at the final stage of the hostage situation. They know what comes next once the remaining hostages are recovered, and that’s exactly why they pulled back.”

His remarks followed the announcement by US Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff that the Trump administration had recalled its negotiating team for internal consultations in response to Hamas' latest position.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel is working with its US partners to explore alternative strategies for recovering the hostages held by Hamas. He backed Witkoff’s assessment, branding Hamas as “the main obstacle” to any breakthrough in the talks.

Netanyahu also underscored that the broader objective extends beyond hostage recovery, aiming to dismantle Hamas’ control over Gaza and establish lasting regional stability.

Earlier, Hamas accused US mediators of reversing their commitments and confirmed it had delivered its response—alongside those of other Palestinian factions—to the proposed ceasefire framework. The group stressed that it remains engaged in negotiations and is pushing for a resolution that brings the war to an end.