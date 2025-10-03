Hamas agrees to prisoner exchange, leaves points in Trump’s Plan unaddressed

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, Hamas announced its approval to release all Israeli captives in its custody—both living and deceased—under the prisoner exchange formula outlined in US President Donald Trump's Gaza Plan.

The movement linked its decision to “an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, voicing readiness to engage in negotiations through mediators to arrange the operational details of the exchange.

Additionally, Hamas reaffirmed its willingness to transfer control of Gaza to a Palestinian body composed of independent technocrats, “based on Palestinian consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”

On the broader future of Gaza and the rights of the Palestinian people within the framework of Trump's plan, Hamas stressed that such issues hinge on “a unified national position, grounded in international laws and resolutions, and to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework that includes Hamas.”

The statement left unaddressed whether the movement accepts or rejects key provisions of Trump's plan, particularly the disarmament of Hamas and the safe departure of fighters who wish to leave Gaza.