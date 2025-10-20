Trump gives Hamas “last chance”

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday gave Hamas movement a "small chance" to uphold a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip, warning of military action if the group fails to comply.

Speaking at the White House during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump stated that Israel would be ready to resume hostilities if necessary. “They will be eliminated if we have to,” he stated, referring to Hamas.

Trump added that the Palestinian group was likely “much weaker” following recent Israeli military strikes and expressed doubt that Iran would intervene regionally in support of the group.

