Trump warns US would act against Hamas if “killings resume in Gaza”

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that if Hamas “resumes killing civilians in Gaza”, the United States would have no choice but to intervene and “kill them,” stressing that such action was not part of the recent ceasefire deal.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump threatened to “forcibly disarm” Hamas as elements of the movement move to reassert control in the Gaza Strip and target those they label collaborators with Israeli forces.

Earlier, Trump stated that Hamas “takes out a couple of gangs that were very bad, and that didn’t bother me much, to be honest with you.”

He also declared that Washington would not deploy US ground forces but would back Israel in any renewed military operations, framing his remarks as a final warning to Hamas to comply with the ceasefire.