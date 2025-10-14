Trump demands Hamas disarm as ceasefire enters phase two

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that Hamas must disarm or face forcible disarmament, as uncertainty deepens around the next phase of the Gaza–Israel ceasefire agreement.

During a White House meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei, Trump told reporters, “They said they were going to disarm, and if they don’t, we will,” adding that it could happen “quickly and perhaps violently.”

When asked about a timeline, Trump described it as “a reasonable period of time—pretty quickly,” without further explanation.

Earlier today, Trump announced the launch of “phase two” of the ceasefire plan on Truth Social, stressing, “The job is not done” as the dead hostages have not been returned.

His remarks came as a Red Cross convoy moved toward a handover point in northern Gaza, where Hamas is expected to transfer four bodies to Israeli authorities, according to the Israeli military and Reuters.

On Monday, Hamas and Israel exchanged hostages through a plan advanced by US President Donald Trump, in which the group's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, released 20 Israeli captives in exchange for 1,968 Palestinian detainees.