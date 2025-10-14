Israel delays Rafah reopening over unreturned hostage remains

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel has delayed the reopening of the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, originally planned for tomorrow, after Hamas failed to return the bodies of hostages, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The decision, approved by top Israeli officials, reportedly followed security agency recommendations to punish Hamas for violating ceasefire terms by maintaining the border closure and limiting humanitarian aid until all remains are recovered.

According to Israeli outlets, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told mediators the group was still trying to locate the bodies but claimed to be making significant efforts to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spokesperson Christian Cardon acknowledged the complexity of recovering remains in Gaza, saying it could take weeks, with no guarantee all will be found.

This development follows the first stage of a prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, mediated through a plan advanced by US President Donald Trump, in which the group's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, released 20 Israeli captives in exchange for 1,968 Palestinian detainees.