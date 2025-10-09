Gaza Ceasefire - Phase 1: What we know so far

Shafaq News – Cairo

Following the announcement by US President Donald Trump and mediators of an agreement on the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange, the implementation timeline has been set as follows:

-At 12:00 p.m. (local time), the official signing ceremony of the agreement will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

-At 3:00 p.m., the Israeli Security Cabinet is scheduled to convene to ratify the accord, followed by a government session at 4:00 p.m. for final approval.

-Within 24 hours of the signing, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from designated areas, known as the “yellow line,” stretching from Khan Younis in the south to Beit Lahia in the north.

-Within 72 hours, all living Israeli captives will be released in one batch and without public ceremonies, while the bodies of deceased captives will be handed over gradually.

In return, Israel will release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long-term sentences, as well as detainees from Gaza.

According to ABC News, citing a White House official, the Israeli withdrawal toward the demarcation line in Gaza is expected to take less than 24 hours. The US administration anticipates that the release of Israeli hostages could begin as early as Monday, with possible acceleration of the schedule.

The New York Times, quoting an informed source, reported that all surviving hostages are likely to be released at once, while the remains of approximately 28 captives will be returned in phases due to delays in locating some of them.

Similarly, the Wall Street Journal cited sources saying that the release of the living captives will take place by Monday at the latest, while mediators confirmed that Hamas plans to begin freeing them on Sunday morning.

In a statement issued early Thursday, Hamas said it had submitted lists of Palestinian prisoners to mediators in line with agreed-upon criteria and is awaiting final approval of names.

A Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the agreement envisions the release of 20 living Israeli captives in one batch.

A Hamas source confirmed to AFP that the first phase covers the release of all Israeli captives alive in Gaza and over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, including 250 serving life terms and 1,700 arrested after October 7, 2023. The source added that the plan includes time-bound Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of the enclave.

ABC News further reported that some of the most contentious issues, including the disarmament of Hamas and the future governance of Gaza, will be addressed in subsequent negotiations.