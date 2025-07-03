Gaza ceasefire push: New US-backed proposal details emerge

Shafaq News – Washington/Gaza

Details are emerging on the new US-backed ceasefire proposal for Hamas, as Washington and Tel Aviv push to end the fighting in Gaza.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Israel had accepted a framework for a 60-day truce, with final terms to be conveyed through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump wrote.

Hamas responded that it is reviewing the proposal “with high responsibility,” demanding guarantees of a full Israeli withdrawal, an end to hostilities, and immediate humanitarian access.

The group is reportedly expected to submit its official response to mediators on Friday.

Key elements of the US framework

According to leaks cited by media outlets quoting an Egyptian official, the plan revolves around a 60-day ceasefire personally guaranteed by Trump, structured around a phased exchange of 10 live Israeli captives and 18 bodies:

- Day 1: release of 8 live captives;

- Day 7: transfer of 5 bodies;

- Day 30: transfer of 5 bodies;

- Day 50: release of 2 live captives;

- Day 60: transfer of 8 bodies.

Exchanges would happen quietly, without public celebrations, while humanitarian aid would enter Gaza under UN and Red Crescent oversight, consistent with the January 19 agreement.

After the initial release of eight captives, Israeli forces would withdraw from parts of northern Gaza according to agreed maps, with further pullbacks from southern Gaza on day seven under similar terms. Technical teams would finalize withdrawal boundaries in follow-up discussions.

Toward a permanent ceasefire

The 60-day ceasefire would also allow negotiators to address four priorities: completing prisoner swaps, setting Gaza’s long-term security arrangements, coordinating reconstruction, and finalizing a permanent ceasefire.

By day ten, Hamas would provide a full list and medical reports on remaining Israeli captives, while Israel would present data on Palestinians detained since October 7, 2023.

Trump’s guarantees anchor the deal, with Egypt, Qatar, and the US monitoring progress and potentially extending the truce if negotiations move forward. US envoy Steve Witkoff would coordinate talks on the ground.

Axios earlier cited a senior Israeli official confirming that Washington had told both sides the ceasefire could be extended beyond 60 days if genuine progress toward a final settlement emerged.