Global powers applaud US-brokered Gaza peace deal

World leaders on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, announced by US President Donald Trump.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres applauded the deal and the diplomacy behind it, urging swift implementation and full humanitarian access to Gaza. “All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured,” he affirmed, calling the moment an opportunity to end the occupation and achieve a two-state solution.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to humanitarian aid and Gaza’s reconstruction, while foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas hailed the agreement as “a breakthrough” and “a real chance to end a devastating war.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron urged both sides to honor the ceasefire, calling it a chance to halt the war and restart a credible political process toward a two-state solution. “France stands ready to contribute to this goal.”

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the agreement as “extraordinary news” and “a unique opportunity,” while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed support for forming an international peacekeeping mission.

Netherlands

Prime Minister Dick Schoof welcomed the accord as “a step toward a just and lasting peace,” highlighting its potential to ease regional suffering.

Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged all parties to comply fully and called for an immediate surge in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Turkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Trump for pushing Israel to accept the truce, while vowing that Turkiye would monitor its enforcement closely. He reiterated support for Palestinian statehood.

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the ceasefire as “a moment of profound relief” for hostages and civilians after two years of bloodshed.

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney commended Trump’s leadership and praised Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye for their mediation efforts, stating, “I am relieved the hostages will soon be reunited with their families.”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the deal as a vital step toward regional stability and lasting peace.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the agreement “a historic opportunity” to end the genocide in Gaza and to “secure lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong released a joint statement describing the ceasefire as “a much needed step toward peace” and urging all parties to uphold it.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the deal “a watershed moment” in a war that has claimed too many lives, expressing hope for a future of coexistence.

Argentina

President Javier Milei praised the agreement as “an extraordinary contribution to international peace.”

