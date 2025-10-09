Arab leaders hail US-brokered ceasefire to end Gaza war

Shafaq News – Gaza

Arab and Palestinian leaders on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian Authority

President Mahmoud Abbas urged both sides to swiftly implement its terms, emphasizing the immediate release of hostages and prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He commended the mediation efforts led by Trump, alongside Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye, while calling on the international community to hold Israel accountable for settlement expansion and ongoing provocations in the West Bank.

Hamas

In a statement, Hamas acknowledged Washington’s role in achieving the ceasefire, expressing appreciation to Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye for facilitating the agreement and securing Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza. The group urged the US and other guarantor states to ensure Israel complies with all obligations and avoids obstructing implementation.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) described the outcome as the result of “enormous sacrifice,” insisting it was achieved through resistance rather than diplomacy.

Qatar

Qatar confirmed that the first phase covers the ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, and humanitarian corridors. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on X that full implementation mechanisms had been agreed upon and that further details would be announced shortly.

