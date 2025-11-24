Gaza’s death toll rises as Israel’s war destroys 190K+ structures

Shafaq News – Gaza

Four Palestinians were killed and at least two others injured in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across Gaza, marking a new violation of the October 10, 2025, ceasefire, according to Palestinian media on Monday.

The Palestinian Information Center reported strikes on multiple areas, including Armidah in Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis, Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood, and Rafah.

Drone footage published by the Associated Press showed entire neighborhoods in southern Gaza reduced to rubble.

The humanitarian crisis remains severe, with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) operating 330 makeshift classrooms across 59 shelters for over 44,000 children lacking basic educational access.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) labeled the crisis “one of the worst in decades,” while UNOSAT satellite imagery (as of July 8, 2025) identified 192,812 damaged structures, including 102,067 destroyed buildings and 518 of 564 school facilities requiring full reconstruction.

A joint UN-donor assessment estimated total infrastructure damage at $29.9 billion, with an additional $19.1 billion in social and economic losses, as heavy rains in October flooded tent camps and displaced thousands more.

Relief agencies responded with emergency distributions, but debris clearance has stalled, halting reconstruction and preventing displaced families from returning home.

Since the ceasefire began, Israel has killed 339 Palestinians and injured 871 others, raising the war’s total death toll to 69,756 with 170,946 wounded since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

