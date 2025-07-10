UN delivers first fuel to Gaza in 130 days

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Thursday, the United Nations confirmed that fuel had entered Gaza for the first time in more than four months, warning that the limited quantity falls far short of what is needed to sustain basic services in the besieged enclave.

In a statement, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that a team delivered around 75,000 litres of fuel into the territory, noting that the amount does not meet even a single day’s energy demand across Gaza.

The delivery comes as humanitarian conditions in the enclave continue to deteriorate. Over the past month, international aid groups have reported widespread shortages of food, clean water, fuel and medical supplies. Hundreds of thousands of people have also been displaced and are now living in overcrowded shelters with limited access to essential services.

The World Food Program estimates that nearly the entire population—about 2.2 million people—is facing acute food insecurity, warning of the risk of famine if access to aid does not improve.

Earlier this year, Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza for nearly three months, later easing some restrictions, while allowing aid to enter under a US-backed mechanism that largely bypasses the UN system. Despite this, aid groups say delivery remains inconsistent and insufficient to meet urgent needs.

Moreover, ongoing Israeli airstrikes near distribution points have heightened risks for civilians seeking humanitarian assistance. UN agencies and the Red Crescent have documented multiple incidents in which Palestinians gathering to receive aid were killed or injured during Israeli military operations.

James Elder, spokesperson for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), who recently visited Gaza, described hospitals as being on the verge of collapse. “You can have the best medical staff in the world, but if they’re denied medicine, painkillers, and now even the most basic lighting in hospitals... it becomes impossible,” he stated.

Meanwhile, negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire continue in Doha. Hamas confirmed it remains engaged in talks aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement, as the death toll in Gaza climbs. Since October 7, 2023, more than 57,600 people have been killed and over 137,000 injured, according to the Health Ministry in the strip.

A senior Israeli official also indicated that a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas could be reached within one to two weeks, but not immediately.