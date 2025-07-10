Gaza: Israel kills 47 as ceasefire talks continue in Doha

Shafaq News - Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed 47 people, including more than 15 children, in several areas of central and southern Gaza on Wednesday, according to health and local sources.

The highest toll was reported in Deir al-Balah, where 15 people were killed in a strike targeting the gate of a medical center.

Israeli military vehicles also advanced near displacement camps southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, amid a wide wave of displacement.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed that it continues efforts to support the current round of negotiations in Doha to reach a comprehensive agreement in Gaza, where the death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to more than 57,600 killed and 137, 000 injured, according to the Health Ministry in the strip.

An Israeli senior official said on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas could reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement within one or two weeks, but not within a single day.

The official, speaking alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, said that if both sides agree to a proposed 60-day ceasefire, Israel would use the period to propose a permanent ceasefire that requires Hamas to disarm.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on Netanyahu to stop the negotiations and “crush Hamas.” However, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar supported Netanyahu’s diplomatic efforts in Washington, urging him to “ignore political pressure and threats” and reach a deal, saying it reflects the majority position in the government.