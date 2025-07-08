Trump, Netanyahu end Gaza talks without statement

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met behind closed doors at the White House on Tuesday to discuss efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza.

The 90-minute talks concluded without any public statement or disclosed outcome.

Trump had previously described the Gaza conflict as “a tragedy,” pledging that his administration was working toward a sustainable resolution. However, key differences remain between Washington and Tel Aviv over the political and security contours of any long-term truce, according to Reuters.

The meeting came as indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed on Juy 6 in Doha. Qatari and Egyptian mediators are pushing a revised framework, reportedly drafted by US envoy Steve Witkoff, aimed at achieving a ceasefire, securing the release of hostages, and improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza.