Netanyahu, Trump hold "warm" call after US election victory, discuss security and Iranian threat

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he had a phone conversation with Donald Trump following the latter's victory in the US presidential election, stating that he was among the first world leaders to reach out to Trump after his win.

The statement from Netanyahu’s office described the conversation as "warm and friendly," noting that both leaders agreed to collaborate on ensuring "Israel's security" and discussed the "Iranian threat."

Earlier, on X, Netanyahu had congratulated Trump, stating, "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."

An analysis by Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that Netanyahu has been hoping for Trump's return to office. In previous statements, Netanyahu had expressed his belief that "Democratic US administrations, including Joe Biden’s, worked behind the scenes to undermine him," reflecting ongoing tensions between Netanyahu and American Democratic allies.