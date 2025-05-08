Israel-US relations strain over war

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump cut ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media outlets, reported on Thursday.

According to Israeli Army Radio, Trump has cut off direct contact after close associates told Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that president believes the Israeli leader is manipulating him. An Israeli official added that Dermer’s tone during recent discussions with senior Republican figures was seen as arrogant and unhelpful.

Separately, Channel 12 quoted a senior US official warning that Israel is now paying a higher price for prolonging the war. “If Israel paid a price before for not ending the war, today’s cost is even higher—and it is Israel, not the hostages, who bears it,” the official said, without specifying which conflict was being referenced.

The channel also reported that US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew stated, “We don’t need Israel’s permission to reach an agreement with Ansarallah [the Houthis],” adding that the US would respond militarily only if American citizens are harmed, otherwise “it is not Israel’s concern.”