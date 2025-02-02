Netanyahu to discuss Hamas and Iran with Trump in Washington

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, ahead of his departure to Washington, that his talks with former US President Donald Trump will focus on "achieving victory over Hamas" and "countering the Iranian axis."

Netanyahu stated that his meeting with President Trump reflects the strength of our alliance, which led to the Abraham Accords, pointing out that the meeting marks his first with a world leader since the war.

Discussions will cover “defeating Hamas, securing the release of all hostages, and addressing the Iranian axis,” he said.

The Israeli PM announced that cooperation with Trump would bolster Israel’s security and broaden peace efforts, ushering in “a new era of prosperity and stability based on strength.”

He stated that decisions made during the war have reshaped the Middle East, adding that joint cooperation with Trump could help expand the scope of peace.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu postponed sending a negotiating team to Qatar for the second stage of the ceasefire agreement and held a meeting with senior military officials to discuss plans for the Israeli army’s return to combat operations in Gaza.

In response, protests erupted in the streets of Tel Aviv, demanding the completion of all stage of the agreement.

Notably, in the second stage, of unclear duration, the remaining living hostages will be returned and a corresponding ratio of Palestinian prisoners freed, alongside a complete Israeli withdrawal from the strip. The Rafah crossing to Egypt will be opened for the sick and wounded to leave. It is unclear whether it will be returned to Palestinian control, according to The Guardian.

The third stage, which could last years, would address the exchange of bodies of deceased hostages and Hamas members, and a reconstruction plan for Gaza.

The shift from the first to the second stage of the deal—requiring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, except for a buffer zone—is expected to be challenging. Talks on its implementation were set to begin on day 16 (February 4).

Rafah, Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt, is scheduled to reopen by day 42, allowing the exit of all sick and wounded civilians, along with 50 injured fighters per day. Israel is expected to fully withdraw from the Rafah area by day 50 (March 9).

Further details remain unclear.