Netanyahu frustrated by US-Hamas talks

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed frustration over direct talks between the United States and Hamas, which were conducted without prior coordination with the Israeli government, The Times of Israel reported.

An Israeli official familiar with the matter told the newspaper that the unprecedented negotiations focused primarily on securing the release of American-Israeli hostage Aidan Alexander, as well as recovering the remains of US-Israeli nationals Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, Gadi Haggai, and Judy Weinstein.

Following reports of the talks, Netanyahu’s office issued a brief statement confirming that "Israel has conveyed its position on direct talks with Hamas to the United States," without providing further details.

According to the Israeli official, US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler has been leading the negotiations on Washington’s behalf, with discussions taking place in Doha, Qatar.

The official denied reports of progress, stating that the discussions were primarily focused on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement—an assessment corroborated by two Egyptian sources speaking to Reuters.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that US officials had engaged in "ongoing discussions" with Hamas representatives but did not elaborate on the details.