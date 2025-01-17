Biden praises Hamas tunnels as "impressive", discusses Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Outgoing US President Joe Biden disclosed that he had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement a ceasefire in Gaza for the first time, following the destruction of hospitals in the region.

In an interview with MSNBC, Biden described Netanyahu's coalition as "the most hardline government in the history of any Israeli prime minister," criticizing Netanyahu for lacking the resolve to challenge his coalition, which could remove him from office through a vote.

Biden commended Hamas for the "impressive" construction of tunnels, some of which extend up to 20 feet underground, noting that their complexity and scale had surprised many. However, he stressed that "Israel's long-term survival depends on addressing the Palestinian issue."

The US President highlighted that the ceasefire and hostage release agreements were the result of months of coordinated diplomacy involving the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. Interestingly, he mentioned that the Trump administration had collaborated with his team on finalizing the broad outlines of the agreement, which were drafted on May 31, 2024.

On Thursday, Washington confirmed that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is expected to take effect by Sunday. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the US National Security Council, reiterated that the agreement remains on track for implementation.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had also announced that a deal with Hamas regarding hostages in Gaza had been finalized after intensive international negotiations. The agreement includes a ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners. Hamas is set to release 33 Israeli hostages in return for multiple Palestinian prisoners.

The initial 42-day phase of the agreement involves a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. Details of subsequent phases will be negotiated as the first phase unfolds.

Despite resistance from some members of his coalition, Netanyahu is expected to secure the necessary votes to approve the agreement.