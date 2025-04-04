Iraq: Israel targeted civilians in Gaza strike

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned an Israeli airstrike that hit a shelter in Gaza’s al-Tuffah neighborhood, urging the international community to stop Israel’s “repeated violations.”

In a statement, the ministry said the attack killed several civilians sheltering at Dar Al-Arqam school in eastern Gaza and described the incident as part of “an aggression by Israeli forces on occupied Palestinian territory.”

The ministry also denounced the destruction of a Saudi aid warehouse, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law.

Reaffirming Iraq’s support for the Palestinian cause, the statement called for international protection for civilians and greater accountability for the ongoing strikes.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli airstrikes late Thursday destroyed two schools—Dar Al-Arqam and Fahad Al-Sabah—that were housing displaced families. More than 130 people were killed or injured.

Sources said Israeli forces initially forced evacuees from the schools under threat of airstrikes, before targeting them again.

Earlier in the day, at least 29 people were killed and dozens injured in a separate strike on Dar Al-Arqam.