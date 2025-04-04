Hamas warns Israel: Prisoners at risk in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Hamas warned on Friday that Israeli prisoners held in Gaza face heightened risk due to Israeli military operations in evacuation zones.

Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the group’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said “half of the living enemy captives are currently in areas the occupation army recently ordered evacuated.”

He added that Hamas has chosen not to relocate the captives but to keep them under “tight but dangerous security conditions.”

“If the occupation is concerned about the prisoners’ lives, it must immediately negotiate for their evacuation or release,” Abu Ubaida said, adding that “Netanyahu’s government bears responsibility for their fate.”

The warning comes as Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met with families of captives and reaffirmed the army’s commitment to securing their release. According to Israeli media, relatives expressed skepticism, citing similar promises made by Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Citing an Israeli official, Haaretz reported that of the 59 prisoners believed to be in Gaza, 21 are confirmed alive, 36 are dead, and the fate of two is unknown.

Meanwhile, Palestinian and Israeli sources estimate more than 9,500 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons.

The statement by Hamas followed the collapse of a temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in March, which lasted 42 days. Israel resumed full-scale operations on March 18 after declining to move forward with the agreement’s second phase.

Since October 7, 2023, over 60,000 people have been killed and more than 111,000 injured in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.