Hamas delegation concludes Baghdad talks on ceasefire, Gaza crisis

A senior delegation from Hamas concluded a visit to Baghdad after holding a series of meetings with Iraqi political leaders, officials, and public figures.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said the delegation was headed by senior official Osama Hamdan and included the movement’s media adviser Taher Al-Nounou. The talks focused on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, recent political and field developments, and broader regional and international issues.

According to the statement, the delegation briefed Iraqi counterparts on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, conditions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the status of Palestinian detainees, calling for coordinated efforts to halt “ongoing violations and military actions.”

Hamas emphasized its “longstanding relationship” with Iraq across political and social groups, praising Iraqi support for the Palestinian cause.

Discussions also addressed ways to support Palestinian resilience and efforts toward restoring Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement said.

Hamdan and Al-Nounou arrived in Baghdad last Saturday and met with several Iraqi political figures, including former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Abu Alaa al-Walaei, leader of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada armed group.