Israel violates Iraq’s space to strike Doha

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli fighter jets crossed the airspace of Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia to carry out an airstrike operation in the Qatari capital, Doha, targeting a meeting of Hamas leaders, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Channel 14 revealed that ten Israeli warplanes took part in the raid, launching ten missiles at the location where the Hamas delegation was convening. The operation, named “Day of Reckoning,” reportedly covered a distance of 1,800 kilometers to reach its target.

According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the operation was executed in coordination with other countries.

The strikes drew a wave of condemnation from regional and international actors.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, in a joint statement, said that Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha was fully justified, citing the group’s role in the “October 7 massacre and continued deadly attacks against Israelis.”