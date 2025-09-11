Qatar: Israeli attack on Doha tests international system

Shafaq News – New York

On Thursday, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, condemned what he described as a treacherous Israeli airstrike on a residential district in Doha.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council session convened to discuss the incident, Al Thani denounced the strike as a “violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state,” warning that it placed the entire international system “under a serious test.”

He stated that the Israeli attack struck a neighborhood “filled with schools and diplomatic missions,” accusing Israeli leaders of acting with “arrogance and intoxication with power” due to their perceived impunity.

“Israel, led by extremists thirsty for blood, has crossed all boundaries and international laws,” he told Council members, adding that “this attack was not only on Doha — it was on the principles the United Nations was built to uphold.”

Al Thani reaffirmed that Qatar firmly believes in the value of mediation, calling it “a beacon of hope in this bloody conflict.”

Responding to the Qatari statements, Israel’s envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, asserted that the strike in Doha targeted Hamas’s operatives exclusively. “There is no immunity for terrorists — not in tunnels, not in hotels,” he warned.

Danon maintained that Israel’s conflict is with Hamas, not with the Qatari state or the people of Gaza. “Let me be clear: there will be no safe haven for terrorists — not in Gaza, not in Tehran, and not in Doha,” he said, urging Qatar to make a choice: “Either condemn Hamas and expel them, or Israel will do it.”

Iraq’s representative to the United Nations, Luqman al-Faili, denounced the Israeli strike as a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

He called on the Security Council to adopt a firm position, characterizing the attack as “state terrorism.”

“We support Qatar in any measures it chooses to take in response to this blatant aggression,” al-Faili declared, commending Doha’s “continued efforts in regional mediation and peacebuilding.”