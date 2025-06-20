Iraq urges de-escalation at UN, condemns Israeli violations

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abbas Kadhim Obaid, called for urgent measures to prevent a “catastrophic war” in the Middle East, denouncing Israeli airspace violations and urging respect for Iraqi sovereignty.

Speaking at an emergency session of the UN Security Council convened to address the escalating Israel–Iran conflict, Obaid reiterated Baghdad’s firm rejection of using Iraqi territory for regional confrontation.

“We warn against dragging the region into a broader conflict,” he said, condemning Israeli airstrikes on Iran and labeling them a breach of international law. “We refuse to be a battlefield for settling scores,” he added.

Obaid called on Israel to place its facilities under international supervision, urging compliance with global safeguards to reduce the risk of regional proliferation and conflict.

His remarks came as Iranian and Israeli representatives exchanged accusations at the UN, blaming one another for rising civilian casualties and destabilizing nuclear brinkmanship.