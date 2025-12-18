FIFA names Iraqi football supporters world’s best fans

Shafaq News – Doha

On Thursday, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) awarded fans of the Iraqi Zakho Sports Club the 2025 Best Fans Award at a ceremony in Qatar.

The Award is part of FIFA’s annual awards program, which highlights achievements across global football beyond on-field performance.

According to a statement from the Association, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the award to Zakho club president Ammar Farhad during a special event held alongside FIFA’s annual “The Best” awards in Doha.

FIFA said the club’s supporters were selected for a humanitarian initiative carried out ahead of a domestic league match in Iraq when fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch to be donated to sick children.

The gesture took place before Zakho’s Iraqi Stars League match against Al-Hudood on May 13, with volunteers collecting the toys prior to kickoff and later distributing them to children receiving medical treatment.

Zakho fans were honored for demonstrating “the power of football to inspire solidarity and compassion,” FIFA explained, noting that the award recognizes supporters who use the game to make a positive social impact.