President Barzani restructures Kurdistan’s Garmian and Zakho

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday upgraded Rizgari (Rizkārī) to a district in the Garmian Administration and created Avkan as a new subdistrict in Zakho.

The Garmian Administration covers parts of al-Sulaymaniyah and Diyala provinces, while Zakho falls under Duhok province.

The changes follow earlier adjustments in October 2024, when the Kurdish President added three subdistricts—Sharya, Miserik, and Tanahi—in Duhok’s Simele district.

In April 2025, Halabja was officially recognized by Baghdad as the Kurdistan Region’s fourth province.

The Kurdistan Region now comprises the provinces of Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, along with the administrations of Garmian and Raparin.