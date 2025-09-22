Gunmen assassinate prominent KDP figure in Kurdistan’s Kifri

Shafaq News – Garmian

On Monday, a gunmen killed a senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) figure in an attack on Kifri district, part of the Garmian administration in the Kurdistan Region.

A security source confirmed to Shafaq News that the victim was Akbar Haji Rostam, a well-known personality in the district, who was targeted by unidentified assailants for reasons still unknown.

His body was transferred to the forensic department as security forces launched an urgent investigation and tightened measures across Kifri.

The KDP, a leading political party in the Kurdistan Region, has not yet commented on the killing.