KDP official injured in car bomb attack in Garmian

Shafaq News/ Akram Saleh, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) branch 22 in the Garmian administration in Iraqi Kurdistan, confirmed on Monday that he and two others were injured in a car bomb explosion targeting his vehicle.

Saleh said in a press conference, "The explosion occurred seconds after I got into the car. The vehicle was parked inside my house, and the driver had taken it out 15 minutes before I got in without incident. However, I felt something was wrong after boarding, so I, the driver, and my security member got out, and the explosion happened moments later."

Saleh described the incident as a "terrorist act," stating that he was the intended target. "Thankfully, both the driver and my bodyguard sustained only minor injuries, though the car was completely destroyed," he added.

He called on security forces in Garmian to conduct a thorough investigation, utilizing surveillance footage from his home and surrounding streets to identify the perpetrators.

KDP is the largest party in Kurdistan.